Patricia A. Beutel
Dec. 2, 1931 - Sept. 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Patricia A. Beutel, residing in South Bend, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 in her home. She was 88 years old. She was born December 2, 1931 in South Bend, an only child of Frank & Stella (Zmyslo) Piers and has remained a lifelong resident. On April 11, 1953 in Holy Family Church, South Bend, she was united in marriage to Gene Wadzinski. He passed away on May 11, 1978. On October 2, 2004 at St. Jude's Church, she married Herman E. Beutel, who passed away on May 10, 2008.
Pat retired in 1992 as a Supervisor at Indiana & Michigan Electric Company, where she was employed for 42 years. She was a member of St. Jude's Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling, and was a part of the St. Jude Bingo Club, and VREA (I & M retirement club).
She is survived by her stepsons, Kent (Janice) Beutel of Osceola, IN and Craig (Pauline) Beutel of South Bend, IN; and two stepdaughters, Janice (John) Stitsworth of Osceola, IN and Sharon (Garry) Beutel of Lake Havasu City, AZ. She is also survived by nine step-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren, and her sister-in-law, Sylvia Wadzinski of South Bend, IN. Along with her husbands, she was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Susan Beutel on November 28, 2007.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2002 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 19704 Johnson Road, South Bend, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend.
Expressions of sympathy on behalf of Mrs. Beutel may be offered to the Hospice Foundation, 511 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. The Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences to the family can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
