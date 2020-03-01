Home

Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:45 AM - 11:45 AM
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Hungary Church
Patricia A. Cseresznyak


1932 - 2020
Patricia A. Cseresznyak Obituary
Patricia A. Cseresznyak

May 31, 1932 - Feb. 26, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Patricia A. Cseresznyak, 87, passed away at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Wyndmoor of Castleton, assisted living, Indianapolis, IN. Patricia was born on May 31, 1932, in South Bend to George and Ella (Gratzol) Cesavice. She was employed by Indiana Bell and L.S. Ayres. On April 28, 1951, in South Bend, she married Edward G. Cseresznyak. He died on October 23, 2009. Surviving are two sons Edward Cseresznyak Jr. of Crawfordsville, IN, and Alan (Kerin) Cseresznyak of Laguna Beach, C; two daughters Linda (Greg) Buchanan of Lebanon, IN and Cynthia Voll of Lebanon, IN; 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Patricia will be dearly missed. She had a quick wit and an eye for fashion. You could always find her in a touch of animal print. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. The viewing will take place from 9:45 a.m. - 11:45a.m. at the Zahoran Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Brookdale Hospice, 9100 Purdue Rd., #100, Indianapolis, IN 46268, (317) 396-0151. To leave an online condolence, visit our website www.zahoran.com or our facebook page Zahoran Funeral Home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020
