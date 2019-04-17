Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Larkin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia A. Larkin

Obituary Condolences Flowers Patricia A. Larkin



March 30, 1926 - April 14, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Patricia Larkin passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on April 14, 2019. She was welcomed to Heaven by her beloved husband Jack, and children, Joe and Leedle.



Pat was born March 30, 1926, to Lew and Harriet Clawson. She is survived by her brother, John (Barbara) of Port Huron, MI, 10 of her 12 children, several nieces and nephews, as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack, and children, Joe and Leedle.



Pat married her soul mate, John Larkin Jr. on April 22, 1944. Their love for one another proved that the vows for better or worse were not merely words, but the promise of a lifetime together. Together they raised 12 children: John Larkin (Carol, deceased), Mary Frances Young (Ronald, deceased), Joseph Larkin (deceased), Kathryn Wojcicki (Alex), Michael Larkin (Sandy), Patricia Sheley (Lee), Sharon Wiseman (deceased) (Philip), Thomas Larkin, Robert Larkin, Rebecca Huff (Tim, deceased), Margaret Larkin, and Ann Marie Parks. She proudly had 120 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Her legacy of love, generosity and kindness continue through them.



Pat worked tirelessly to provide for her family. She baked bread to sell to neighbors, she cooked for the Nuns at St. Joseph Parish, where she was a parishioner, and she was a cook and housekeeper for the Parkview Detention Center. She cleaned houses for others, as well as providing cleaning services for several area doctors' offices, including Dr. Chamblee and the South Bend Clinic where she met Dr. Michael Johns. Dr. Johns and his wife, Rose Marie, welcomed Pat and Jack into their family, first as a help around the office, house and yard, then as caretakers for their young children, and finally as members of their extended family. It was a friendship she treasured.



Pat loved driving and the snow, so if there was snow on the ground she was always up for a drive. She enjoyed drives to Lake Michigan and sitting on the front porch swing. She had on open door and open arms for everyone. Most of all, she had an open heart, providing company and comfort as she was able. She never met a stranger to whom she was not willing to lend a hand in whatever way she could, often putting the needs of others above her own.



Following in the example Pat set for them, when her beloved Jack passed in 2012, their daughter Margaret and grandson Stephan stepped up and took over providing her 24 hour care so she could stay in her own home until her passing. They did a wonderful job of keeping her happy and healthy as she lost the ability to live independently.



On April 22, 2019 Patricia will be interred with Jack on what would be their 75th Anniversary. The graveside services are for family only. An Open House will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at North Gate Glory Center, 2659 Pucker Street, Niles, Michigan from 4 to 7 pm. Please join us as we gather and celebrate her life with family and friends. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries