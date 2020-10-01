Patricia A. Lineberry
Dec. 27, 1958 - Sept. 25, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Patricia A. Lineberry, 61, of Bremen passed away in her home with her husband of 43 years, Brent Lineberry by her side. Patty was born in Bremen to Neil and Doris Cripe. Neil preceded her in death and Doris resides at Miller's Merry Manor in Wakarusa. She had two sisters, Karen Collens (who precedes) and Kay Kelly of Syracuse; and her brother, Scott Cripe of Bremen. Patty was a free spirit and strong-willed soul which gave her the ability to face life's adversities thrown at her due to illness for most of her married life. She pushed through each day to the amazement of so many others...she was an inspiration to all who knew her. She loved her family and Brent's, all the nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, but her ultimate compassion was for her puppies. She felt the love from a dog was honest, true and unconditional...and Brent had the blessing to spend his entire adult life with this beautiful soul who will be greatly missed by all. Per her wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Cremation will take place and private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions made to National Kidney Foundation
at www.kidney.org
. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
.