Patricia A. “Pat”
Menzie
Oct. 31, 1930 - June 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Patricia Ann Menzie, 89, of South Bend, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Known as “Pat” to family & friends, she was born in Kinmundy, IL on October 31, 1930, the daughter of (the late) William F. Harrington and Nondas (Swift) Harrington-Snellgrove. Pat retired from Bendix Corp. and enjoyed sewing, knitting, crochet, and caring for her dogs, Alex and Champ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Fockler; her son, George Fockler; daughter, Judy Menzie; and her brother, Bill Harrington. Pat is survived by her children, Michael Fockler, Linda Kay Brabham, and James Fockler, all of South Bend; her sisters, Marilyn (Abe) Ropp of South Bend and Doris Gore of Orlando, FL, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. Funeral Services are 2:00 Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. Friends may call Tuesday from 1-2pm in the funeral home. Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. To share a remembrance of Pat or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.