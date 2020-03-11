|
Patricia A. Palkowski
Nov. 25, 1928 - March 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Patricia A. Palkowski, 91, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in South Bend.
Patricia was born on November 25, 1928 in South Bend to Stanley and Theodora (Cawodny) Jurek. She was preceded in death by her parents; a beloved grandson, Matthew P. Smiecinski; sisters, Gertrude, Cecelia, and Evelyn; and brothers, Gene and John.
On August 2, 1952 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church in South Bend, she married Eugene Palkowski; he preceded her in death after 62 years of marriage on January 23, 2015. Left to cherish her memory are three devoted daughters, Karen J. (Paul) Smiecinski of Vandalia, Michigan, Nancy J. (Sid) Shafer of South Bend, and Jean Marie (Ty) Tetzlaff of O'Fallon, Missouri. Also surviving are her loving grandchildren, Joe (fiancee, Laura) Sidney, Stacey, Tyler, and Abby (fiancee, Nolan); as well as her siblings, Stanley (Virg) Jurek and Barbara Jagmin; and sisters-in-law, Joann Jurek and Rosealee Jurek.
Patricia was a lifelong area resident of South Bend and had been employed as a bank teller for over eight years with St. Joseph Bank and Trust Company in South Bend before her retirement in 1956. Her major life roll was as a wife and mother to her loving husband and three loving daughters. Another major role when her grandchildren arrived was taking care of all six of them before they started school. She loved her role as grandma and cherished her time with them.
She was a member of St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church in South Bend.
The family is so thankful for the loving care of their mom by Darden Homes, especially Jennifer and Chareen. They always made her feel loved and we knew she was in good hands.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13 at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church. The family will receive guests from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the church. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered on behalf of Patricia to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545; St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 2114 East Jefferson Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46617; JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281; or National Multiple Sclerosis Society Indiana State Chapter, 3500 DePauw Blvd. Suite 1040, Indianapolis, IN 46268.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020