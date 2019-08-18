Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Patricia A. Simpkins

Patricia A. Simpkins Obituary
Patricia A. Simpkins

April 1, 1930 - Aug. 14, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - In the comfort of her home, surrounded by family, our Lord took Patricia home.

A dearly loved, gentle, kind-hearted soul was born on April 1, 1930, in Northville, Michigan. She was the daughter of Theodore and Anna Lange, who preceded her in death. Her only sister, Katherine Canary, also predeceased her. Pat is survived by two daughters, Dianne Hoist of South Bend and Janet (Eric) Williams of Tampa, FL, as well as a grandson, Michael Petty, of Seattle, WA. Also surviving is one nephew, James Canary of Bloomington, and one niece, Beth (Gary) Lee of South Bend.

She graduated from South Bend Central High School, spoke fondly of her high school years, and enjoyed contributing to the planning of numerous reunions.

On May 28, 1950, she married Donald Elli and was married 28 years. As a young woman, she devoted all her time and love to raising her two daughters, who adored her.

On June 6, 1981, she married the love of her life, Carl Simpkins. They shared 23 wonderful years, in which they enjoyed camping, reading, ballroom dancing, and wintering in Florida, where they loved holding hands and walking on the beach.

She worked for 25 years as an executive secretary at Boggs Adjustment Company and Koontz-Wagner Electric Company. A parishioner of the Cathedral of St. James her entire life, she enjoyed many volunteer roles. Her love of animals - especially her cherished dogs, Shilo and Lexi - led her to several years as a volunteer at Pet Refuge. Together, she and Carl enjoyed many activities through the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of South Bend, Orak Tuxedo Patrol. She was a lifelong Notre Dame fan, and she loved to curl up with the latest James Patterson novel. She was, very simply, a real lady.

Her Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. James in downtown South Bend (117 North Lafayette Blvd., 46601). Family will receive friends before the service from 4-6 p.m. at the church. The service will be officiated by The Very Reverend Brian Grantz. Following the service, she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband Carl in the columbarium inside the Cathedral. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to: The Cathedral of St. James Memorial Fund, 117 N. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601 or Pet Refuge, 4612 S. Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019
