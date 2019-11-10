|
|
Patricia A. Slabaugh
May 15, 1932 - Nov. 7, 2019
NAPPANEE, IN - Patricia A. Slabaugh, age 87, of Nappanee, died at 11:00 pm, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Goshen Hospital, surrounded by her family after a short illness. She was born May 15, 1932 in Detroit, MI to Guy and AnnaBelle (Mast) Hollar.
Mrs. Slabaugh lived her lifetime in Nappanee. She was a 1950 graduate of Nappanee High School. She had worked at The Pixie, Blue Bell, Mutshchler Brothers Kitchens, Nappanee Telephone Company, and Fairchild Printers. In 2007, she retired after teaching piano lessons for over 40 years. Pat was a member of the First Mennonite Church and had attended the First Brethren Church for many years. She enjoyed knitting and music, and had done Book Reviews to music with Barb Hall and Evelyn Culp for many years.
In August 1951, she married Wayne E. Slabaugh in Nappanee. He preceded her in death December 9, 2010. Pat is survived by her children, Randall (Jo Lynne) Slabaugh of Nappanee, Carla A. (Ken) Becker of Sweetwater, TX, and Stephen A. Slabaugh of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Rodney (Jennifer) Slabaugh, Jennifer (Kevin) Rosas, and Erin (Michael) Gomez; great-grandchildren, Taylor Dawn Slabaugh, Nicole Kaylee Slabaugh, Faith Anne Rosas, and Sydnee Grace Gomez; and a great-great-granddaughter, Ava Grace Rosas. She was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Lee Slabaugh.
Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8, Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm, Monday, November 11 at the funeral home. Rev. Cami Coffin, First Mennonite Church and her nephew, Rev. Tom Schiefer will officiate. Burial will be in South Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to First Mennonite Church.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019