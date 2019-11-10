Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
950 N. Main St
Nappanee, IN 46550-1002
(574) 773-3173
For more information about
Patricia Slabaugh
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
950 N. Main St
Nappanee, IN 46550-1002
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
950 N. Main St
Nappanee, IN 46550-1002
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
950 N. Main St
Nappanee, IN 46550-1002
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Slabaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Slabaugh


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Slabaugh Obituary
Patricia A. Slabaugh

May 15, 1932 - Nov. 7, 2019

NAPPANEE, IN - Patricia A. Slabaugh, age 87, of Nappanee, died at 11:00 pm, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Goshen Hospital, surrounded by her family after a short illness. She was born May 15, 1932 in Detroit, MI to Guy and AnnaBelle (Mast) Hollar.

Mrs. Slabaugh lived her lifetime in Nappanee. She was a 1950 graduate of Nappanee High School. She had worked at The Pixie, Blue Bell, Mutshchler Brothers Kitchens, Nappanee Telephone Company, and Fairchild Printers. In 2007, she retired after teaching piano lessons for over 40 years. Pat was a member of the First Mennonite Church and had attended the First Brethren Church for many years. She enjoyed knitting and music, and had done Book Reviews to music with Barb Hall and Evelyn Culp for many years.

In August 1951, she married Wayne E. Slabaugh in Nappanee. He preceded her in death December 9, 2010. Pat is survived by her children, Randall (Jo Lynne) Slabaugh of Nappanee, Carla A. (Ken) Becker of Sweetwater, TX, and Stephen A. Slabaugh of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Rodney (Jennifer) Slabaugh, Jennifer (Kevin) Rosas, and Erin (Michael) Gomez; great-grandchildren, Taylor Dawn Slabaugh, Nicole Kaylee Slabaugh, Faith Anne Rosas, and Sydnee Grace Gomez; and a great-great-granddaughter, Ava Grace Rosas. She was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Lee Slabaugh.

Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8, Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm, Monday, November 11 at the funeral home. Rev. Cami Coffin, First Mennonite Church and her nephew, Rev. Tom Schiefer will officiate. Burial will be in South Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to First Mennonite Church.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -