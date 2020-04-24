|
|
Patricia A. Wisniewski
July 11, 1938 - April 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Patricia A. Wisniewski, 81, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Regency Hospital in Portage, IN.
She was born on July 11, 1938 to the late Frank E. and Angela J. (Cukrowicz) Starzynski in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Roger Smolka, Edward Starzynski, and Robert Starzynski.
Patricia graduated in 1956 from St. Joseph High School in South Bend. She worked at Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, where she was a secretary for 13 1/2 years. After the school closed, she was named an honorary Alumni. Patricia then worked at F.T. Forsey Inc. for 14 years, before retiring in 2003. Patricia was also a Volunteer at Memorial Hospital since 2009.
On November 2, 1963, as Patricia A. Starzynski, she married Robert E. “Bob” Wisniewski in Bryan, OH. He died on April 11, 2009.
Patricia is survived by her son, Robert E. Jr. (Melodie) Wisniewski of Fort Wayne, IN; and twin granddaughters, Aprilyn Wisniewski of Mishawaka, IN and Brittany Wisniewski of Fort Wayne, IN.
Patricia was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and a 50-year member of the Women of the Moose, where she was Past Senior Regent. She was an avid supporter of Notre Dame women's basketball. Patricia enjoyed reading and watching game shows on television; and she also loved to take her twin granddaughters on lunch and shopping excursions whenever possible.
Given the current health environment, the visitation and funeral are limited to immediate family only. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Pet Refuge, Inc., 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 24, 2020