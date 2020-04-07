Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Wood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Wood Obituary
Patricia A. Wood

April 30, 1931 - April 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Patricia A. Wood, 88, passed away on April 4, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1931, in Buchanan, MI to the late Donald and Louisa (Cook) Weaver.

Patricia is survived by a son, Douglas; daughter, Cheryl; and six grandchildren, Nathan, Brianna, Jonathan, Emily, Katie, and Annie.

Patricia received an Associates degree from the South Bend College of Commerce. She worked as a secretary for South Bend Toy Co., was a Teachers aide for South Bend Schools, and volunteered at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Patricia was a past member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Please send donations in Patricia's name to the , 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545.

A graveside service will take place for Patricia at 1:00 pm, Thursday, April 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -