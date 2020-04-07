|
|
Patricia A. Wood
April 30, 1931 - April 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Patricia A. Wood, 88, passed away on April 4, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1931, in Buchanan, MI to the late Donald and Louisa (Cook) Weaver.
Patricia is survived by a son, Douglas; daughter, Cheryl; and six grandchildren, Nathan, Brianna, Jonathan, Emily, Katie, and Annie.
Patricia received an Associates degree from the South Bend College of Commerce. She worked as a secretary for South Bend Toy Co., was a Teachers aide for South Bend Schools, and volunteered at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Patricia was a past member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Please send donations in Patricia's name to the , 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
A graveside service will take place for Patricia at 1:00 pm, Thursday, April 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 7, 2020