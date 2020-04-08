Home

Apr. 30, 1931 - Apr. 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Patricia A. Wood, 88, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1931, in Buchanan, MI to the late Donald and Louisa (Cook) Weaver. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James L Wood.

Patricia is survived by a son, Douglas (wife Elise) of Fort Wayne; daughter, Cheryl (husband Matthew) of Fishers; six grandchildren: Nathan, Brianna (husband Jason), Jonathan, Emily (husband Lucas), Katie, and Annie; sister-in-law, Janette Jacobson (husband John), and many nieces and nephews.

Patricia received an Associates degree from the South Bend College of Commerce. She worked for the South Bend Toy Co. and was also a teacher's aide for the South Bend School Corporation for many years. She volunteered at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Patricia was a former member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

A special thanks to the caregivers, nurses, and Hospice workers who cared for her. Please send donations in Patricia's name to the , 50 E. 91st St. #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Pat's calm and beautiful soul will be greatly missed. She was a faithful and caring person to all.

A private graveside service will take place for Patricia at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020
