Patricia (Seeley) Altic
June 10, 1935 - April 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Patricia (Seeley) Altic, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Glendale, AZ on April 9, 2020. She was born June 10, 1935 to Michael R. Seeley and Dorothy P. Nelson in South Bend, IN. Raised in South Bend, she graduated from Riley High School in 1953. In 1957 she married James E. Altic and together they raised 3 children: Rhonda, Donald, and Kimberly.
Pat started her career with Avon Products in Michigan as a sales person and worked her way up to District Manager. She loved working with people and in 1981 moved to Arizona to take a job as an apartment manager. She eventually worked and retired from home builder Del Webb, in 2000.
Pat was a world traveler and loved to cruise. Some of her travels took her to Ireland, Israel, and Italy, but her favorite place to visit was Maui, HI.
Pat was a kind and loving person who touched everyone around her in a special way. She will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered, and forever in our hearts.
Pat was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Swaim, and her son, Donald Altic. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Thomas) Lindell, 3 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson.
A memorial will be held in Arizona at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020