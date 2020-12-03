1/2
Patricia and Brandon Cloud
1951 - 2020
Patricia A. Cloud

Aug. 13, 1951 - Nov. 28, 2020

Brandon L. Cloud

Feb. 14, 1983 - Nov. 28, 2020

EDWARDSBURG, MI -

Patricia A. Cloud, 69, along with her son, Brandon L. Cloud, 37, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 due to injuries from a house fire.

Patricia was born Aug. 13, 1951 in Goshen to Levi M. and Phyllis (Bickel) Mast.

On Nov. 26, 1977 she married Richard S. Cloud in Cassopolis, Michigan at the Mason Baptist Church.

Brandon was born to Richard and Patricia on Feb. 14, 1983 in Elkhart. Born with cerebral palsy, Brandon participated in Pathfinders of Centreville, Michigan until the age of 27. Despite being non-verbal, he will be remembered as a sweet-tempered person.

Surviving family members include daughters/sisters, Heather (Matt) Walker of Elkhart and Tiffany (Travis) Bell of Edwardsburg, Michigan; stepchildren, Dallas (Zelda) Cloud of Edwardsburg, Michigan and Cheryl (Dennis) Stick of Jones, Michigan; eight grandchildren; and Patricia's sister, Sharon Mast of Goshen.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and a grandchild, Tracy Drew Majewski.

Pat worked for Barler Manufacturing for five years and retired from Miles Citric Plant after 30 years working mostly in shipping and receiving. She also looked forward to the educational opportunities that were offered her, and she excelled in her field of work. Pat was a member of the Miles Bowling League and also bowled in Goshen for many years.

She enjoyed being in the outdoors, fishing or mushroom hunting. She also crocheted many beautiful scarves, hats and afghans. Pat had a generous spirit and she took every opportunity she could to help people.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home. According to Elkhart County's Health mandate, masks and social distancing are required.

A private funeral service will follow at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Violett Cemetery, Goshen.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children or the donor's choice of charity.

The family will understand if you choose to reach out by phone or email due to the pandemic. Online condolences can be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
DEC
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-3153
