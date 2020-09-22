Patricia Ann
“Patty” Burko
Oct. 1, 1954 - Sept. 18, 2020
STRONGSVILLE, OH - Patricia Ann “Patty” Burko, 65, of Strongsville, OH (formerly of Garfield Heights, OH and South Bend, IN) passed away at 5:45 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights, OH.
She was born on October 1, 1954 to the late Nicola and Gertrude (Kloski) Burko in Cleveland, OH, and has lived in South Bend, IN since 1994, before moving to Garfield Heights, OH in 2008.
Patty is survived by her brother, John M. Burko of Garfield, OH.
Patty enjoyed collecting exotic stuffed animals and taking trips with her family.
A Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 p.m. TODAY, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, followed by a visitation until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
A Catholic Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
