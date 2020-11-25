1/
Patricia Ann Cox
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Patricia Ann Cox

May 1, 1943 - Nov. 20, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Patricia Ann Cox, 77, of Granger, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, peacefully in her home with her children and family at her side.

Pat was born May 1, 1943, in Detroit, MI to the late John and Ann Horacek. She grew up in Ludington, MI and was a graduate of St. Simon's High School.

She was married to James J. Cox on February 6, 1965.

Pat was a longtime employee of Richmond Master Distributors. She later worked at Notre Dame Federal Credit Union until her retirement. Pat was an active member of St. Pius X parish. She loved sports, including coaching Little League softball teams and cheering on the Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. She was an avid player of bingo and casino slots. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Lisa Rayl (Michael Burmeister) of Indianapolis, Indiana; her son, Michael (Kelley) Cox of Livonia, Michigan; three grandchildren, Kira Roos (David), Matthew Cox, and Tyler Rayl; two sisters, Barbara (Robert) McDaniel and Deborah (Robert) Rogalke; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and the light of her life, great-granddaughter Kalina Banghart.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, James Cox and a brother, John Richard Horacek.

Visitation will be at 9:30 am with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 am, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame. In honoring her wishes, cremation was chosen. Hahn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

For those wishing to join, a live-streamed funeral service will be available at 10:30 am Saturday at StPius.net or Facebook.com/StPiusChurch.

Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.

Contributions may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN 46530.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
