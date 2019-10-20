|
Patricia Ann Greene
Oct. 10, 2019
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Patricia Ann Greene, of Grand Rapids, MI, passed away on the night of Thursday, October 10, 2019. Thanks to Grace Hospice of Grand Rapids, she passed away peacefully. She leaves behind a legacy of love and service to so many, mainly through her decades of work in many Catholic parishes, primarily at St. Francis Xavier and Our Lady of Sorrows, for nearly 50 years. She served the marginalized at both places, welcoming all to the doors of the Parish house, offering help and prayer to all. Besides being a phenomenal mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Patricia was a great sports fan of the Detroit Tigers and our beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Peter Greene; her parents, Gladys and Lawrence Henry Cool; her brothers, James Cool and John Cool; and her granddaughter, Erin Marie Greene. She is survived by her three sons: Jim (Blanche) Greene of South Bend, IN, Joe (Holly) Greene of Rockford, MI, and John (Pam) Greene of Wyoming, MI; eight adoring grandchildren: Meghan (Josh) Sanborn of Berkley, MI, Sean Greene and Peter Greene of Grand Rapids, MI, Dan (Allisen) Greene of Washington Twp., MI, Ben Greene of Grand Rapids, MI, Sarah (Chris) Perkins, Allison Greene, and Matthew Greene, all of South Bend, IN; four loving great-grandchildren, Mac and Rowan Sanborn, John and Mary Perkins; and two sisters, Janet (William) Navigato of Solana Beach, CA and Sister Marguerite Cool, O.P. of Grand Rapids, MI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church, 4101 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, with Rev. John Vallier presiding. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet the family Tuesday, October 22 from 4-8 pm at Matthysse-Kuiper-DeGraaf Funeral Home, 4031 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, with a Rosary at 7 pm, as well as on Wednesday from 10-11 am at the church prior to the service. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School or Grace Hospice. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019