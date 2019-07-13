|
|
Patricia Ann Kuskye
Dec. 11, 1933 - July 4, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Patricia, 85, passed away Thurs., July 4, 2019 with loving family by her side. Pat was raised in Plymouth & graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951. March 4, 1951 she married Richard C. Kuskye. She is survived by 4 children, Vickie A. Kuskye, Candie L. (Loren) Riddle, Richard C. Kuskye II, & Kirk E.M. Kuskye I; her nephew, Buster, 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, & 1 great-great-granddaughter. Welcoming her into the Glory of Heaven is husband Richard I, parents, a sister, and a niece. Complete obit & condolences at www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 13, 2019