Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Kuskye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Kuskye

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Kuskye Obituary
Patricia Ann Kuskye

Dec. 11, 1933 - July 4, 2019

PLYMOUTH, IN - Patricia, 85, passed away Thurs., July 4, 2019 with loving family by her side. Pat was raised in Plymouth & graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951. March 4, 1951 she married Richard C. Kuskye. She is survived by 4 children, Vickie A. Kuskye, Candie L. (Loren) Riddle, Richard C. Kuskye II, & Kirk E.M. Kuskye I; her nephew, Buster, 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, & 1 great-great-granddaughter. Welcoming her into the Glory of Heaven is husband Richard I, parents, a sister, and a niece. Complete obit & condolences at www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Download Now