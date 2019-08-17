Home

Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home
284 N. Miami Street
West Milton, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Transfiguration Catholic Church
972 S. Miami Street
West Milton, OH
View Map
Patricia Ann Michael Obituary
Patricia Ann Michael

June 17, 1939 - August 16, 2019

WEST MILTON, OH - Patricia Ann Michael, age 80, of West Milton, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at . She was born June 17, 1939, in Coldwater, Ohio, to her parents, Isadore & Stella Wenning. Patricia lived in Ohio from 1939-1965, then moved to Edwardsburg, Michigan from 1965-2005. She worked as an EMT for 30 years and as township treasurer for 25 years. Following retirement, she and her husband Galen moved to West Milton in 2005 where she enjoyed reading, sewing, making quilts. and restoring trunks.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband of 60 years, Galen A. Michael of West Milton; children, Christina & Doug Pierce of West Milton, and Douglas Michael of South Bend, Indiana; grandson, Shaun & Danielle Pierce of Bradford; brother and sister-in-law, Joe & LeeAnn Wenning of Greenville; sister-in-law, Genny Wenning of Eaton; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Larry Wenning, Roger Wenning, and Rick Wenning.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 20, at the Transfiguration Catholic Church, 972 S. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Wares Chapel Cemetery, Lewisburg. The family will receive friends from 4-7PM Monday at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to . Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 17, 2019
