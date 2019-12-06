|
Patricia Ann Sabbe
July 3, 1943 - Nov. 29, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - In loving memory of Patricia Ann Sabbe, age 76, of Farmington Hills, MI, who passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
She was born July 3, 1943 in Mishawaka, IN, as the daughter of the late Henry and Martha DeWulf. Patricia is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Michael, whom she married on August 3, 1963. She was the adored mother of Lisa Prondzinski (Mark), Cheryl Haley (Robert), Angela Ellis (Steve), and Trish Keranen (Jay). She was the cherished “Naunie” of Leila, Jack, Marc, Charlie, Ava, and Lukas. Pat is survived by her brothers, John and Richard and her sister, Joann. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Henry, Lawrence, and Esther.
Patricia loved her grandkids with unparalleled intensity. She loved to be outdoors in the sunshine and enjoyed gardening, golf, arts and crafts. She was a proud Belgian, dabbled in genealogy and traced her family history through many generations. Her smile, laugh, and her fantastic sense of humor will be greatly missed by all.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Contributions in her name may be directed toward the Dorothy and Peter Brown Memory Care Center at 6720 W. Maple Road in West Bloomfield, MI 48322.
Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019