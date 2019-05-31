Patricia Ann Sandilands



May 21, 1934 - May 23, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - A wonderful lady was tragically taken from us in a traffic accident, two days after her 85th birthday. Patricia “Pat” was born in a farmhouse in North Liberty, Indiana on May 21, 1934, the youngest of six to Floyd and Mamie Miller. She moved to Paris Street in South Bend when she was about 2 years old. She graduated from Riley High School, where she played clarinet in the Marching, Pep, and Concert Bands. Pat retired in 1984 from the Torrington Company after 20 years.



She married James S. Gutknecht in 1950, a union that ended in divorce. James passed away on March 13, 2015. In June 1979, she married Willard “Sandy” Sandilands, who survives. Pat and Sandy traveled and enjoyed their friends and family, and we adored her. She was a strong woman who raised her three children largely on her own.



Pat is survived by her oldest daughter, Debra J. Covic of Albuquerque, NM, Janet K. Mitchell (William) of South Bend, and a son, James Scott Gutknecht of South Bend.



Mom was the best grandma in the world to her five grandsons, Jake W. (Nicole) Mitchell of Mishawaka, Steven J. (Christine) Mitchell of Cincinnati, and Daniel J. (Kendra Horsman) Mitchell of Mishawaka, Jeff M. (Stephanie) Watzman of Albuquerque, NM, and Matthew A. (Varsha Gupta) Watzman of San Diego, CA. Left to cherish her memory are three great-grandchildren, Quinn Janelle Mitchell and Riley J. Mitchell both of Mishawaka, and Warren J. Watzman of Albuquerque, NM. Her grandsons and great-grandchildren were truly the loves of her life and she was proudly involved in helping to raise them.



Also surviving are a sister, Betty Nagell of Alta Loma, CA, Joyce Smith of Harrisburg, VA, and Alice Dare of South Bend; and many nieces and nephews scattered from coast to coast.



Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Mamie (Carbiener) Miller; a sister, Ruth Henrikson; a brother, Floyd “Sonny” Miller; and a great-granddaughter, Macie Jane Mitchell.



Pat was a past member of Zion United Church of Christ, where she assisted with Sunday School. She was president of a bowling league and a member of Couples Club.



As per Pat's wishes, there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.



Contributions in memory of Pat may be made to , 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be shared with Pat's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.