|
|
Patricia “Pat” Ann Shulmier
Nov. 29, 1934 - Nov. 22, 2019
HUDSON, FL - Patricia “Pat” Ann Shulmier, 84, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Windsor Woods in Hudson, Florida.
Born November 29, 1934 to the late Albert and Margaret (Stuban) Jaworski in South Bend, IN, she has lived in Hudson, FL for the past 22 years. She graduated from James Whitcomb Riley High School in 1952. She married Thomas Shulmier on March 5, 1955.
Pat was predeceased by her parents, Marge (Stamm) and Al; her husband Tom, her son-in law Terry Paczkowski, and her great-granddaughter Mariah Paczkowski. She is survived by her brother, Don Jaworski; sisters-in-law, Judy Jaworski, Maryellen Shulmier, and Marianne Hopkins; her children, Cindy Paczkowski, Sheri, Pam, Debra, and Dan Shulmier; her sons-in-law, Jon Duffey and Cuyler TenEyck; her grandchildren, Caitlin TenEyck, Kara and TJ Paczkowski, Adam and Hannah Heilman; and her great-grandchildren, Tylan, Jalin, and Lincoln Paczkowski.
Known as “PatChatty” she has been active throughout her life. She worked various jobs including Gilbert's Deprtment Store, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and Root Photography where she spent most of her working years. She was an avid member of the Republican Party donating a lot of her time to campaigns; she also was highly active in the Riley Alumni Association. In her retirement, Pat spent her time researching her genealogy, playing cards, crafting, cooking, reading, and gardening. She was the treasurer of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and the Queen Bee of the Sunset Sweeties chapter of the Red Hat Society.
She was a beloved mother, sister and friend She will be greatly missed by all of us.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019