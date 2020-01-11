Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holt & Holt Funeral Home
319 E. San Antonio Avenue
Boerne, TX 78006
(830) 249-9128
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann (McIntyre) Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann (McIntyre) Stewart Obituary
Patricia Ann (McIntyre) Stewart

May 6, 1943 - Oct. 30, 2019

BOERNE, TX - Patricia Ann McIntyre Stewart, 76, of Boerne, Texas and formerly of South Bend lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. A visitation was held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Holt & Holt Funeral Home in Boerne from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Pat was born in Kansas City, Missouri on May 6, 1943 to Kenneth and Cleo McIntyre. Pat grew up in South Bend and attended Our Lady of Hungary Church. She graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1961, and St. Vincent's School of Nursing in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1964. She was a nurse for forty years. In 1976, she moved to San Antonio, where she lived until relocating to Boerne in 2014 to be close to her children and grandchildren. “Grammy” adored her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with family and serving others. Pat loved Elvis!

Pat is survived by her brother, Thomas McIntyre; daughter, Jennifer Wilson (Dustin); her son, Michael Stewart (Gretchen); and her five grandchildren, Madilyn & Nathan Wilson, and Riley, Remington, and Ryker Stewart.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James McIntyre.

The family is very grateful for the professional service, tender care, and love Pat received from the wonderful staff at Heritage Place, Franklin Park, Texas Oncology, Alamo Supportive Care, and the Boerne Methodist ER.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne, Texas. To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.holtfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holt & Holt Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -