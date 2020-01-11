|
Patricia Ann (McIntyre) Stewart
May 6, 1943 - Oct. 30, 2019
BOERNE, TX - Patricia Ann McIntyre Stewart, 76, of Boerne, Texas and formerly of South Bend lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. A visitation was held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Holt & Holt Funeral Home in Boerne from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Pat was born in Kansas City, Missouri on May 6, 1943 to Kenneth and Cleo McIntyre. Pat grew up in South Bend and attended Our Lady of Hungary Church. She graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1961, and St. Vincent's School of Nursing in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1964. She was a nurse for forty years. In 1976, she moved to San Antonio, where she lived until relocating to Boerne in 2014 to be close to her children and grandchildren. “Grammy” adored her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with family and serving others. Pat loved Elvis!
Pat is survived by her brother, Thomas McIntyre; daughter, Jennifer Wilson (Dustin); her son, Michael Stewart (Gretchen); and her five grandchildren, Madilyn & Nathan Wilson, and Riley, Remington, and Ryker Stewart.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James McIntyre.
The family is very grateful for the professional service, tender care, and love Pat received from the wonderful staff at Heritage Place, Franklin Park, Texas Oncology, Alamo Supportive Care, and the Boerne Methodist ER.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne, Texas.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020