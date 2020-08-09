Patricia Ann (Pat) Sutherland
Nov. 19, 1930 - August 5, 2020
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL - Patricia Ann (Pat) Sutherland (nee Holmes) of Arlington Heights, IL passed peacefully at home on Aug. 5, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born Nov. 19, 1930 to Roy and Pearl (nee Weinberg) Holmes. She was a South Bend resident for 25 years. Pat was a 1949 graduate of Riley High School in South Bend, IN. Pat is survived by her children, Beth Sutherland, Scott (Rose) Sutherland, and Sheri (Randy) Hess; her grandchildren, Jen (Steve) Fina, Amy Sutherland, Lauren (Adam) Sopoci, Dani Hess, and Andy Hess, her great grandson, Tyler Patrick Sopoci, and many loving nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Dick Leroy Sutherland, her parents, and her four sisters.
Pat will best be remembered for her servant's heart, hosting awesome parties, playing cards with friends, sitting out in the sun at Gravel Lake, and making the people around her smile. She LOVED life!
At this time, there will be a private service for Pat. A memorial and celebration will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions can be given to Penn Yan Cemetery at 7080 Meadowbrook Rd., Benton Harbor, MI 49022-9624. For a more detailed glimpse of Pat's life please visit www.friedrichsfh.com
.