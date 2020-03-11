|
|
Patricia Ann Tincher
Oct. 7, 1929 - March 7, 2020
GALIEN, MI - Patricia Ann “Pat” Tincher, age 90, of Galien, joined her husband Burton in heaven on Sunday, March 7, 2020.
Pat was born October 7, 1929 in Putnam County, Indiana, to Roy and Chasie Stultz. She married Burton Mote Tincher November 25, 1948 in Darlington, Indiana. He preceded her in death on February 6, 1984.
Pat was a Class of 1947 graduate of Crawfordsville High School. She began her working career at R.R. Donnelly in Crawfordsville, and retired from the Kentucky Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Cabinet in November 1995. Her most rewarding job was working for the principal of Galien High School and watching the students grow into young adults, many of whom became lifelong friends. Pat enjoyed travelling to places like the Holy Land, Hawaii, and spent two summers working for the National Park Service at Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon with her good friend, Donna Potter. She was a member of Olive Branch United Methodist Church where she had many treasured friends supporting her in prayer during her brief illness.
Pat will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Ann (Robert Albert) Welty; one daughter-in-law, Claire Marie Tincher; three grandchildren, Sara Anne Tincher, Lauren Marie Tincher, and Thomas Burton Tincher, Jr.; and one great-grandson, Anthony Thomas Stellatto.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Burton Mote Tincher; son, Thomas Burton Tincher Sr.; great grandson, Phillip Burton Stellato; brother, Bruce R. Stultz; sister-in-law, Edna Stultz; sister, Virginia Ruth Sarver; brother-in-law, Russell Sarver; and brother, Robert Lee Stultz.
Family and friends will gather Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. in Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks, Michigan 49128.
Pat will be laid to rest with her husband, in Greenlawn Cemetery, Darlington, Indiana.
The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Mrs. Tincher to the Memorial Fund of Olive Branch United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 266, Galien, Michigan 49113.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020