Patricia Ann Tincher

Patricia Ann Tincher Obituary
Patricia Ann Tincher

Oct. 7, 1929 - March 7, 2020

GALIEN, MI - Patricia Ann “Pat” Tincher, age 90, of Galien, died Sunday, March 7, 2020. Family and friends will gather Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. in Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks, Michigan 49128. Pat will be laid to rest with her husband, Friday, March 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery, Darlington, Indiana. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020
