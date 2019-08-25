|
|
Patricia Ann Trost
June 24, 1941 - August 23, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - At 12:57am on August 22, Patricia Ann Crawford Trost was welcomed to her heavenly home. Born on June 24, 1941 to Hazel (Bland) and Lloyd Crawford, Pat was the 2nd of five children.
Pat is survived by her children, Marcy (Dan) Simons, Penny (Michael) Hanlon, Tracy (Tom) Biggs, Wendy (Allan) Hench, and Andrew Trost; grandchildren, Ashleigh (Kyle) Heatherly, Benjamin Simons, Austin Biggs, Zachary Biggs, Joshua Hanlon, Grace Hanlon, Andrew Hanlon, Kyle Hench, Olivia Hench, and Molly Hench; one great-grandchild, Knixon Heatherly; siblings, Donald (Nancy) Crawford, Beverly Archer, Karen Lant, and Laura Lord, and many nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Norman Edwin Trost; two beloved angels, Jessica Marie and Gabrielle Susan Hanlon; and her parents, Hazel and Lloyd Crawford.
Pat had a celebrated career with over 25 years at the University of Notre Dame from which she retired in 2012. She started in the Office of Human Resources as an administrative assistant, then moved to become the Executive Assistant to Colonel David M. Woods in Support Services. From there she became Assistant Director in the Alumni Association Travel Program and had the opportunity to host many amazing trips around the world. Her last stop was as the Executive Administrator to Chuck Lennon, and they retired together.
Pat lived an active life; she selflessly gave of her time and resources to many organizations, not for profit foundations, and charities. She enjoyed spending her time in various volunteer opportunities. She has been a long-standing member of the Kiwanis Club International, and volunteered at St. Margaret's House and Walt Disney Elementary School. Whether she was leading the group, faciliting a fundraiser, reading to a group of children, or quietly working behind the scenes, she was actively involved in the community.
When Norm passed away after 32 years of marriage, as was always her way, Pat started a Widows Group with fellow campus friends who became widowers around the same time. Today that group, known as the Sassy Sisters is over 40 members strong. They are feeling this loss as deeply as the rest of her family.
Up until the end mom was a faithful prayer warrior and will forever remain in our hearts as the positive encourager, guiding us always in love, and reminding us of the importance of faith, family, and friends.
A Memorial Funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, with Rev. Brian Durand officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 p.m. Friday until the time of the service at 7:00 at the funeral home. Cremation will take place with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, 8085 Saltsburgh Road, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15239. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019