Patricia Anne
Boomhower
Dec. 24, 1935 - June 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Patricia Anne Boomhower passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2020. She was born in Mishawaka, Indiana to Charles and Thelma Joshick on Christmas Eve in 1935. Indiana was home until July 1968 when she and husband, William Boomhower, moved to Deming, New Mexico, where they established a successful business. Although Pat, as she was known to friends, lived in New Mexico for 52 years, she was a Mishawaka girl at heart. Pat began her working life at an early age at The Tivoli Theater. Pat graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1954, remaining a long-time member of the alumni association. Serving in the Ground Observer Corps in the 1950's Pat used her U.S. Identification card throughout her life. Pat moved to Chicago and worked as a legal executive secretary for a large law firm and an executive secretary at Dodge Manufacturing in Mishawaka. Pat was one of the first employees of WSBT-TV in South Bend. During retirement, Pat and Bill would return to Indiana for the summers, often attending a reunion of her kindergarten class from South Side School. Pat loved Notre Dame, fresh corn, strawberries, Scoobies, and South Side Bakery. You could take the girl out of Indiana, but Indiana was in her heart, always.
Patricia Boomhower married William H. Boomhower in 1964 and they have four children: Christine Boomhower, Jeffrey Boomhower (deceased), Jonni McClure, and Bill Boomhower Jr. Pat had three siblings, Michael Joshick, and Lucille Gilbert and Bobby Joshick, both deceased. Jeanne Gilbert, her niece, lived with Pat when they were children. Her grandchildren include Audra Nixon, Stephanie Nixon, Alan Andrews, and Randi Morrow. Her great-grandchildren include Olivia Nixon, Sam Nixon, Jaden Crook, Hunter Morrow, and Brantley Morrow. Pat's grandmother, Thelma Phay, and many beloved cousins, nephews, and nieces complete the family of whom Pat was so proud.
