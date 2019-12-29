Home

Zahoran Funeral Home
Patricia Anne Buehler


1944 - 2019
Patricia Anne Buehler

July 16, 1944 - Dec. 24, 2019

NILES, MI - Patricia Anne Buehler, 75, devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Patricia, known better by Pat, Patty, Mom and Grammie to those who knew and loved her, was born on July 16, 1944 to Anne (Gyenge) and John Paul in South Bend, Indiana.

Patricia attended Our Lady of Hungry Grade School and Riley High School where she graduated in 1962. In 1965, she married Paul Vern Buehler. Pat was a truly devoted mother and grandmother who also worked a myriad of jobs over the years: Associates, University of Notre Dame, Roseland Animal Hospital, The Kid's Store, and Christ the King Grade School. Patricia was also a faithful Catholic and an avid supporter of many charities that supported animals and Veterans.

Patricia was patient, kind, and giving. Quick to laugh, easy to please, and an unmatched listener, she was a friend to many. To know her was to love her. She was quite simply an angel who kept everyone together and everyone around her happy.

Her loss will be felt by many but especially by her husband, Paul, of 57 years; her daughter, Pamela (Alex) Regnery of New Hampshire; her son, Patrick Buehler of Niles, Michigan; grandchildren, Gavin, Duncan, Alex, Mina, Harry, and Spencer; her loving brother and sister-in-law, John and Janet Paul, as well as her nieces and nephews; her support network: Debby, Vickie, and Al; and her Beta Sigma Phi sisters. She loved and treasured you all.

Per Patricia's wishes, no services will be held at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life Summer of 2020. Zahoran's Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019
