Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Patricia Anne Richert


1951 - 2019
Patricia Anne Richert Obituary
Patricia Anne Richert

Nov. 23, 1951 - Oct. 5, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Patricia Anne Richert, 67, residing in Mishawaka, Indiana passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home.

Patricia was born on November 23, 1951 in Bridgeman, Michigan to the late Gordon and Geraldine Berndt, and has lived in this area for the past 20 years. Patricia was a Licensed Practical Nurse, most recently working at Golden Living Center, Mishawaka.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Wayne Richert of Vandalia, MI; daughter, Kristy (Jerry) Spriggs of Tennessee; sons, Kirk (Sherri) Phillips of New Carlisle, IN and Kenny Phillips of Florida; and grandchildren, Joseph Spriggs and Dale “Little D” Lovell, Jr. Also surviving Patricia are her three sisters, Jean Ralston, Elizabeth Roth, and Mary Collin; and four brothers, Gordon, Larry, Danny, and John Brendt. Patricia was preceded in death by her late husband, Kenneth Phillips, formerly of New Carlisle, IN, and her sister, Kathy Azzarola.

Memorial services for Patricia will be held in Bridgeman, Michigan at a later date.

Palmer Funeral Home River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019
