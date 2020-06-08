Patricia "Patty" Board
Patricia “Patty” Board

May 5, 1961 - June 5, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Patricia “Patty” Board, age 59, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at her residence in Bremen, IN. She was born on May 5, 1961 in Bremen, IN to Virgil and Gearldine (Noble) Wright. Patty was a lifelong Bremen area resident. She was a 1979 Bremen High School Graduate and received her Bachelor's Degree from Bethel College. She married Keith Board on June 11, 1983. He preceded her in death on January 12, 2019. Mrs. Board worked for over 30 years in Human Resources at Community Hospital of Bremen and was a recipient of the Bremen Chamber of Commerce's Lifetime Achievement Award. She attended Nappanee Missionary Church, and was deeply committed to her faith in Jesus. Patty loved to travel, recently taking trips to places like South Korea and Ireland, but her favorite trips were her many visits to Walt Disney World. Patty was gracious and generous to everyone around her, and had a heart to serve her family and friends.

Patricia is survived by her son, Brandon (Anna) Board of Goshen; her parents, Virgil and Gearldine Wright of Bremen; her sister, Pam (Brad) Erickson, and many nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held with burial at Bremen Cemetery. Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.
