|
|
Patricia Collen Moser
Feb. 10, 1955 - Nov. 19, 2019
OSCEOLA, IN - Patricia Collen Moser, age 64, of Osceola, IN passed away on November 19, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1955 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania to William and Mary J. (Bryan) O'Brien. Patricia worked as a clerk for South Bend Medical Foundation for many years. She is a proud member of the Radiant Life Church in Elkhart. Patricia and her friends loved to follow a band called Pacific. She enjoyed genealogy, cardinals, covered bridges, and spending time with family and friends. Patricia is survived by her husband, Kimothy Scott Moser of Osceola, IN; father, William (Doris) O'Brien of Elkhart, IN; brothers, Daniel O'Brien of Lakeville, IN and Timothy (Lesa) O'Brien of Elkhart, IN; nephew, Anthony (Meghan) O'Brien of Maryland; in-laws, George B. and Sharon K. (Lindley) Moser; brother-in-law, Jeff (Linda) Moser of Elkhart, IN; and sisters-in-law, Tamara Kronewitter of Granger, IN and Denise Moser of Mishawaka, IN. She is preceded in death by her mother; and brother-in-law, Terry Moser. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Radiant Life Church, 54820 Co Rd. 1, Elkhart, IN 46514. Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. prior to service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. To share a remembrance of Patricia or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019