Patricia Corbidge
August 5, 1940 - July 24, 2020
DOWAGIAC, MI - Patricia A. “Pat” Corbidge, 79, of Dowagiac, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at her home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family TODAY, Thursday, July 30, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to her great-grandson, Grayson Salinas to use toward his education. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so at www.clarkch.com
.
Pat was born August 5, 1940, in Columbus, OH to Richard “Dick” and Bonnie (Schoenian) Adams. She graduated from Gage Park High School in 1958. On June 20, 1959, she married the love of her life, Edward “Ed” Corbidge in Chicago. Together they raised three daughters. She was known as a great and hardworking mom who would do anything for her family. Pat was always the life of the party and a lot of fun to be around. She loved baking and liked anything that had bling on it. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Ed Corbidge; daughters, Dianna Westphal, Carol (Dean Sr.) Ray, and Pam (Lance) Hiller; grandchildren, Stephanie (Wicho Salinas), Taylor and Jordyn Westphal, Dean, Jr. and Sydney Ray; great-grandson, Grayson Salinas; beloved dog, Gigi, sisters-in-law, Anna Adams and Shirley Corbidge; nieces and nephews, Randy (Patty) Adams, Jimmy, Liz, Bonnie and Robert Corbidge. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Richard Adams, brother-in-law Jim Corbidge and nephew Larry Adams.