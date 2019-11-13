Home

Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Patricia D. Bailey

Patricia D. Bailey Obituary
Patricia D. Bailey

Feb. 13, 1958 - Nov. 10, 2019

PLYMOUTH, IN - Patricia D. Bailey, 61, passed away on Sun., Nov. 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband Mike of Plymouth and their children: Joshua D. (Saralyn) Carbaugh of Beaver Creek, OH, Thomas A. (Ann Wright) Carbaugh of Plymouth, Gary M. (Jennifer) Wolford of LaPaz, and Jeanna L. Wolford of Ft. Wayne; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Yevonne Cottrill and Debora Angle; and stepfather, Robert McCollough. A Family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019
