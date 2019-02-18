Home

St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Patricia D. Ericson


Patricia D. Ericson Obituary
Patricia D. Ericson

May 14, 1938 - Feb. 16, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Patricia D. Ericson, 80, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 in her home.

Patricia was born May 14, 1938 in Wanatah, Indiana to the late Harold and Avis (Wright) Hundt. Patricia was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Hundt. On May 31, 1958 in St. John's Lutheran Church, Patricia married the love of her life, Lewis Ericson, who survives along with their children, Ron Ericson and Kelly Wood; and grandsons, Troy Ericson and Justin Wood.

Patricia worked for Clyde Williams and Assoc. in her younger years. After raising her children, she went to work for K-Mart for 15 years until retiring. Patricia was very involved in many activities at the Faith Lutheran Church, from Vacation Bible School, potluck dinners, Christmas programs, to welcoming new members into the church. Patricia enjoyed yard work, shopping, cooking, keeping a clean house, crossword puzzles, watching movies, and visiting with friends. She especially enjoyed luncheons with her girlfriends at various restaurants. She had a big sweet tooth, especially for strawberry shortcake.

Patricia fondly remembered her childhood growing up on a farm. She was a warm, friendly, giving person. She always put others first and had a smile on her face. Patricia's family was the highlight of her life. She loved her husband, children, and grandchildren dearly and cherished her time with them.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 1:00pm to 7:00pm, in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. The family will be holding a private service and burial.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 18, 2019
