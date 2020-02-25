Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
Patricia Dawn Hunt


1955 - 2020
Patricia Dawn Hunt Obituary
Patricia Dawn Hunt

June 12, 1955 - Feb. 15, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Patricia Dawn Hunt, 64, of Orkney Drive, South Bend, IN., passed away Saturday February 15, 2020 at South Bend Hospice, South Bend, IN.

Patricia was born in South Bend, IN., on June 12, 1955 to Verner S. And Marjorie Vivian (Carr) Hunt who both preceded her in death.

Patricia worked for the Benchmark Day Program. Patricia's favorite song was “Happy” by Parrell. She also liked contemporary gospel music and her friends said ‘Pat could rock a hat.' Her passions were collecting purses and watches and playing bingo.

Patricia leaves to cherish her memory two sisters; Marjorie Hunt of CA., and Barbara Hunt, nephews; Jordan and Joshua Wilson all of South Bend, IN., along with a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday February 27, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from noon to 1:00 p.m., at the chapel.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our website to send condolences to the family: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020
