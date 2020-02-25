|
Patricia Dawn Hunt
June 12, 1955 - Feb. 15, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Patricia Dawn Hunt, 64, of Orkney Drive, South Bend, IN., passed away Saturday February 15, 2020 at South Bend Hospice, South Bend, IN.
Patricia was born in South Bend, IN., on June 12, 1955 to Verner S. And Marjorie Vivian (Carr) Hunt who both preceded her in death.
Patricia worked for the Benchmark Day Program. Patricia's favorite song was “Happy” by Parrell. She also liked contemporary gospel music and her friends said ‘Pat could rock a hat.' Her passions were collecting purses and watches and playing bingo.
Patricia leaves to cherish her memory two sisters; Marjorie Hunt of CA., and Barbara Hunt, nephews; Jordan and Joshua Wilson all of South Bend, IN., along with a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday February 27, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from noon to 1:00 p.m., at the chapel.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020