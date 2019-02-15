Patricia Dee “Pat” Richards



Feb. 26, 1932 - Feb. 14, 2019



ANGOLA, IN - Patricia Dee “Pat” Richards, age 86, of Angola, Indiana, and formerly of South Bend, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Northern Lakes Nursing Center, Angola, Indiana.



Patricia was born on February 26, 1932 in Warsaw, Indiana to Royal and Gladys (Sponhauer) Sells.



She graduated from South Bend Adams High School.



Patricia married Dr. Dean Allen Richards, and he preceded her in death on September 23, 1989.



She had previously lived in South Bend for 46 years; she also has had a lake cottage on Crooked Lake in Steuben County for the last 26 years, and had lived the last two years at Cameron Woods in Angola, Indiana. Patricia had volunteered at St. Joe Mishawka Hospital, and was an aide at the School Science Department for South Bend Adams High School.



Survivors include a daughter, Jodie (Steve) Church of Angola, Indiana; sons, Bradley (Connie) Richards of Panama City Beach, Florida and Brent (Lena) Richards of Fort Worth, Texas; five grandchildren, Stacey (Matt) Phipps, Christina (Aaron) Walters, Haley Church, Breanna (Travis) Kartes, and Hannah Richards; a brother, Gary Sells; a sister, Debbie Wiley; a sister-in-law, Joan Clayborn, and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, parents; an infant daughter, Dawn Elaine Richards; and a brother, Kennard Sells.



Calling hours will be held from 5-7 pm Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.



Funeral Services will be held at 3 pm Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church, 355 East State Road 120, Fremont, Indiana, with Rev. Jeffrey Teeple officiating. There will also be one hour of calling at the church prior to the service.



Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, Indiana.



Memorial donations are to the donors choice.



Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, IN, 260/495-2915. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019