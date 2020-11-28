Patricia E. DeClercq



Feb. 12, 1928 - Nov. 24, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Patricia E. DeClercq, 92, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 2:06 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Memorial Hospital. Patricia was born on February 12, 1928 in South Bend, Indiana to John “Kelly” and Freda (Spitler) Noble, and was a lifelong resident. She retired in 1992 from the City of South Bend where she was employed as the secretary to the Mayor and later, Director of Code Enforcement. On March 31, 1951, in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, as Patricia Noble, she married Roger DeClercq, who preceded her in death on June 13, 2019. They were devoted to each other for the 68 years of their marriage. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah E. Passwater; her sister, Norma Kovach; and two brothers, Richard and Kenneth Noble. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Mary (Manuel) Bueno of South Bend, Indiana; her son, Richard (Melissa) DeClercq of South Bend, Indiana; her son-in-law, Michael Passwater of South Bend, Indiana; four grandchildren, Emily, Evan (Megan), Hannah, and Caroline, and several nieces and nephews. A private family visitation and funeral at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will take place. She will be buried next to her husband in Highland Cemetery. Patricia was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish, the American Legion Post #50 Women's Auxiliary, South Bend Firemans Auxiliary, the former Business and Professional Women's Club, the St. Joseph County Democratic Women's Club, and her monthly birthday club, which consisted of her friends from the County City Building with whom she enjoyed longtime friendship. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, and crossword puzzles. Her greatest joy was gathering the family for Sunday lunch each week and then spending the afternoon together. When we are able, we will continue on with the traditions she started and loved so much. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3526 St. Johns Way, South Bend, IN 46628. Kaniewski Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.



“Death is no more than passing from one room into another. But there's a difference for me, you know. Because in that other room, I shall be able to see.” Helen Keller





