1/1
Patricia E. DeClercq
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia E. DeClercq

Feb. 12, 1928 - Nov. 24, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Patricia E. DeClercq, 92, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 2:06 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Memorial Hospital. Patricia was born on February 12, 1928 in South Bend, Indiana to John “Kelly” and Freda (Spitler) Noble, and was a lifelong resident. She retired in 1992 from the City of South Bend where she was employed as the secretary to the Mayor and later, Director of Code Enforcement. On March 31, 1951, in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, as Patricia Noble, she married Roger DeClercq, who preceded her in death on June 13, 2019. They were devoted to each other for the 68 years of their marriage. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah E. Passwater; her sister, Norma Kovach; and two brothers, Richard and Kenneth Noble. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Mary (Manuel) Bueno of South Bend, Indiana; her son, Richard (Melissa) DeClercq of South Bend, Indiana; her son-in-law, Michael Passwater of South Bend, Indiana; four grandchildren, Emily, Evan (Megan), Hannah, and Caroline, and several nieces and nephews. A private family visitation and funeral at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will take place. She will be buried next to her husband in Highland Cemetery. Patricia was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish, the American Legion Post #50 Women's Auxiliary, South Bend Firemans Auxiliary, the former Business and Professional Women's Club, the St. Joseph County Democratic Women's Club, and her monthly birthday club, which consisted of her friends from the County City Building with whom she enjoyed longtime friendship. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, and crossword puzzles. Her greatest joy was gathering the family for Sunday lunch each week and then spending the afternoon together. When we are able, we will continue on with the traditions she started and loved so much. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3526 St. Johns Way, South Bend, IN 46628. Kaniewski Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

“Death is no more than passing from one room into another. But there's a difference for me, you know. Because in that other room, I shall be able to see.” Helen Keller


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaniewski Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved