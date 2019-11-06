Home

Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
SOUTH BEND, IN - Patricia E. Hudson, 76, of Croswell Street, South Bend, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Mishawaka, Indiana on October 7, 1943 to Frank and Wanda (Dutro) Lynn both of whom preceded her in death. As Patricia Lynn, she married Robert Hudson; he died in January of 2005. She was employed by Bayer Corporation as an Accountant until her retirement. She was an AA Sponsor and enjoyed gambling and traveling. She is survived by her son, Richard Pauwels Jr. of South Bend along with her grandchildren, Ricky (Leann), Gavin, Jordan, Teesha, Daniel, and Jazzimyn. Also surviving are ten great-grandchildren and her sister, Judith Veen.Two brothers, Jim Lynn and Mike Lynn preceded her in death along with her sister, Wanda Lynn. Also surviving are her favorite niece, Tammy Szalewsky and her special friend, Jesse. Friends will be received from 11:00am until the time of the funeral service at 1:00pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the A.S.P.C.A. or to the .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019
