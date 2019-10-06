|
Patricia Fraider
June 1937 - Sept. 30, 2019
DUMFRIES, VA - Patricia, formerly of South Bend/Mishawaka fought a long difficult battle against a multitude of illnesses and is now at peace with her heavenly Father. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Thomas Pallatin, and her grandson, Matthew Fraider. She will be missed by her friends and family including daughters, Victoria Smith (Kevin), Aileen Hodges (Jim), Kathy Fraider, Linda Young (Bob), and Karen Fraider; grandchildren, Parris Aidan, Alfred, Oland, Danny, Stephen, and Gabriella; and her beloved four-footed companion, Luke.
Patricia loved to dance, read, bowl, make apple strudel, enjoy a good cup of coffee, eat and share her lunch with Luke. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2020. Details will be announced at a later date.
We would like to thank Heather, Katie, and Mary from VITAS Hospice Care and the wonderful physicians and nurses at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA for their kindness and compassion during Mom's last few months.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019