Patricia Harrell
Trumbull
July 21, 1941 - Jan. 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Patricia Alyce Harrell Trumbull, passed away surrounded by her family at her home on January 8, 2020. Patricia was born on July 21, 1941, in Cando, North Dakota to the late LaVerne Vernon and Carrie Faye (Cramer) Thompson.
Patricia is survived by her husband of almost 20 years, Elmer; son, Dan (Sandu) Harrell; son-in-law, Mike Lee; grandson, Bryan (Haley) Harrell all of Granger, IN; granddaughters, Brittany (Wade) Iams of Nashville, TN, Lauren (Eric) Krassow of Seattle, WA, Jennifer (Mike) Riechanadter of Cassopolis, MI, and Kara (James) Seever of Zionsville, IN; brothers, Jim (Charm) Thompson, Leonard (Shelly) Thompson, Mike (Elaine) Thompson, all of Three Oaks, MI, and Virgil (Maria) Thompson of Galien, MI; and sister, Georgina (Darl, deceased) Karnes.
Preceding Patricia in death were her parents; and daughter, Deborah Lee.
Patricia left this world listening to Patsy Cline and Elvis, surrounded by her loved ones and in the home she raised her children in. She fought hard the past few weeks with her spouse and family by her side. Patricia was always a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a special way of looking at you and making you feel so loved, ALWAYS! She was fun, silly, gracious, giving, and the most beautiful person inside and out. Her loving ways will forever be cherished.
A Committal service will take place for Patricia on Tuesday, January 14, at 11 am, at Highland Cemetery, 2257 Portage Ave., South Bend, IN 46624. The service will take place in the mausoleum.
The family asks that donations be made in Patricia's name to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
To send condolences to the family please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020