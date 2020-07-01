Patricia “Patt” Inks
August 19, 1936 - June 27, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Patricia “Patt” A. Inks, 83, of Elkhart, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Riverside Village.
Patt was born on August 19, 1936 in Chittenango, NY to the late John and Luella (Case) Paskewitz.
Patt is survived by her loving husband, William “Bill” Inks of Elkhart; children, Jacqualine A. Bollero of Elkhart, Jill E. Reynolds of Edwardsburg, MI, and William “Bill” (Susan) Inks, Jr. of Charleston, SC; 4 grandchildren, William (Jennifer) Inks, Elizabeth (Bradley) Brooks, Jennifer (Ross) Erickson, and Jessika Bollero; 2 great-grandchildren, Isabelle Inks and Lily Brooks; and her sister, Joanne (John) Rutzen of Hastings, MI.
Patt graduated from John Adams High School in South Bend. She was a member of Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church and also the Daughters of the American Revolution. Patt was employed at Nephrology Inc. and she was a real estate agent later in life. She enjoyed cooking, playing accordian, and listening to music. She especially enjoyed painting art, especially with her granddaughter, Jennifer. Patt was very social and will be deeply missed.
There will be no services for Patt. She will be cremated per her wishes. Billings Funeral Home, 821 Baldwin St., Elkhart, IN 46514 is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the A.S.P.C.A or Humane Society of Elkhart County.
For those wishing to send a memorial or condolences please visit www.billingsfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.