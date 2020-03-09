|
|
Patricia J. Rohacs
June 28, 1938 - March 6, 2020
DOWAGIAC, MI - Patricia J. Rohacs, 81, of Dowagiac, passed away, Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Cass County Medical Care Facility in Cassopolis.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Pastor Guy Biddle officiating. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens in Niles. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 5:00 P.M until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Patricia's name may be made to the Eastern Star the American Chapter/Rainbow Girls. Those wishing to sign Patricia's Memory Book online may do so at www.clarkch.com.
Patricia was born June 28, 1938, in Montpelier, IN, to Evan and Marjorie (Helton) Curtis. She graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1956. On June 6, 1961, she married the love of her life, Joseph Rohacs. Patricia earned her degree in nursing and worked for Memorial Hospital in South Bend for over 35 years before her retirement. She was a member of the Dowagiac Eastern Star and the Boy Scouts of America. Patricia enjoyed traveling to visit her daughter in Texas and loved spending time with her friends at the campground. Most of all she loved her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her.
Patricia is survived by her children, Charles Rohacs, John Rohacs, and Judith Rohacs; and stepsister, Linda (Bob) Prell. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Rohacs.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 9, 2020