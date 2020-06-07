Patricia Jane Nesbitt



Dec. 7, 1932 - May 28, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Patricia Jane Nesbitt, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 28, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Patricia was born on December 7, 1932 to the late William and Kathryn Abolt. She married Daniel Nesbitt on November 28, 1957 and spent 59 joyful years with him until his death in February 2017.



Pat graduated from Saint Joseph's Academy in her hometown of South Bend, Indiana and then earned a bachelor degree in speech from Marquette University (1955) and a masters degree in education from Indiana University (1980). For the next three decades she was a primary school teacher. Pat's dedication and passion for her students was inspiring and widely recognized by all who knew her.



In 1991 Dan and Pat moved to Las Vegas where she became very active in community charities. She enjoyed reaching out to help others through difficult times and received great pleasure in providing heartfelt gifts and kind deeds to those experiencing hardship. One of her greatest attributes was the ability to listen and reach people in a deep, positive way. Pat's Catholic faith was central to her identity and the guiding principle throughout her life.



Pat's happiest moments in life were spent with family and friends. She was blessed with many dear friends with whom she loved sharing simple pleasures, such as chatting or going out for drinks. Family was her greatest love. Pat was a devoted wife, loving mother and doting grandma whose greatest joy was every moment spent with family.



Patricia is survived by her five children: Karen Organ, Kevin Nesbitt, Keith Nesbitt, Kristan Vicsik, and Kent Nesbitt; and four grandchildren: Rebecca Organ, Alyssa Organ, Kathryn Vicsik, and Troy Vicsik.



Coronavirus concerns prevent us from gathering at this time to celebrate Pat's life. However, details for a future celebration are forthcoming.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store