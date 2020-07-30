Patricia Joan Spitaels
Dec. 6, 1936 - July 25, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Patricia Joan Spitaels, 83, of Mishawaka, passed away on July 25, 2020. She was born on December 6, 1936 to the late August and Maria (Cocquyt) Geurs in Mishawaka, IN. Patricia went on to marry Armand Spitaels on December 28, 1957 in St. Bavo Catholic Church. Armand preceded her in death on July 18, 2008 after 50 years of marriage. Patricia was also preceded in death by her siblings, Mary DeVolder, Camiel Geurs, and Rene Geurs.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Richard (Sharon) Spitaels, Ronald (Rhonda) Spitaels, and Randy (Annette) Spitaels; grandchildren, Reid (Haley), Andy (Kaila), Haley (Shawn), Amy (Andy), Danyell (Victor), Cameron (Melanie), Madeline (Michael), Abigail (Theodore), Brock, Emily, and Taylor; 17 great-grandchildren; three nephews, James DeVolder, Rev. Philip DeVolder, and Ralph DeVolder; as well her friend and companion, Eugene Plonski,
Patricia worked part time for the West End Bakery for 18 years before retiring. She was a member of St. Bavo Catholic Church, the BK Club, and a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary.
Friends may visit with the family from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia will be held on Monday, August 3, at 10 a.m. in St. Bavo Catholic Church, Mishawaka, with Rev. Pete Pacini CSC and her nephew, Rev. Philip DeVolder officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Due to the health and safety standards for COVID-19 face masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.
Donations in Patricia's memory may be made to St. Bavo Catholic Church, 511 W. 7th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544 or Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
