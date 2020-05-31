Patricia “Pat” Joann Sauerbeck
March 15, 1937 - May 25, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Patricia “Pat” Joann Sauerbeck passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Pat was born on March 15, 1937 to George and Iva (Conn) Wiesjahn, the youngest of three children.
Pat graduated from Riley High School and Indiana University, where she earned her BS and MS in Education. Teaching for 30 years, Pat found the love of her life, Theodore “Ted” Sauerbeck; they were married on February 20, 1971 and had just celebrated 49 years of marriage. Ted and Pat loved each other very much.
Pat loved her alma mater, Indiana University. Pat enjoyed many things in life including camping, taking trips to the casino, and watching her beloved Chicago Cubs or Indiana University Sports on TV. She loved everyone, especially her pets.
Pat is survived by her husband Ted, who knows Pat will always hear him and love her forever. Also surviving are Ted's children, Teddy (Linda) Sauerbeck and Denise (Scott) Morgan; grandchildren, Amanda Sauerbeck, Tyler Sauerbeck, Scott David (Carolann) Morgan II, and Tiffany (Cory) Morgan Green; and great-grandchildren, Savannah Morgan, Presley Morgan, and Hunter Green.
Pat is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Stephen Hensler, John Hensler, and Suzanne (Randy) Brooks and their children, Ryan Brooks and Nicole Brooks; James (Anne) Wiesjahn and their children, Matt and Shell Calentine, Sarah and Jeff Alwine, and Nick Wiesjahn; Robert (Rhonda) Wiesjahn and Jennifer Wiesjahn; seven great-great-nieces and nephews; and two special people who helped care for Pat these last few months, Kevin Snyder and Evie Shaw.
Preceding Pat were her parents, as well as her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Josephine (Trimboli) Wiesjahn; and sister and brother-in-law, Lois (Wiesjahn) and Theron Hensler.
Pat's family would like to thank the 3rd floor nurses for making Pat's last few days comfortable.
Per Pat's wishes, a private ceremony will take place. Hahn Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph County Humane Society, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Pet Refuge Inc., 4626 Burnett Dr., South Bend, Indiana 46614.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
March 15, 1937 - May 25, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Patricia “Pat” Joann Sauerbeck passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Pat was born on March 15, 1937 to George and Iva (Conn) Wiesjahn, the youngest of three children.
Pat graduated from Riley High School and Indiana University, where she earned her BS and MS in Education. Teaching for 30 years, Pat found the love of her life, Theodore “Ted” Sauerbeck; they were married on February 20, 1971 and had just celebrated 49 years of marriage. Ted and Pat loved each other very much.
Pat loved her alma mater, Indiana University. Pat enjoyed many things in life including camping, taking trips to the casino, and watching her beloved Chicago Cubs or Indiana University Sports on TV. She loved everyone, especially her pets.
Pat is survived by her husband Ted, who knows Pat will always hear him and love her forever. Also surviving are Ted's children, Teddy (Linda) Sauerbeck and Denise (Scott) Morgan; grandchildren, Amanda Sauerbeck, Tyler Sauerbeck, Scott David (Carolann) Morgan II, and Tiffany (Cory) Morgan Green; and great-grandchildren, Savannah Morgan, Presley Morgan, and Hunter Green.
Pat is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Stephen Hensler, John Hensler, and Suzanne (Randy) Brooks and their children, Ryan Brooks and Nicole Brooks; James (Anne) Wiesjahn and their children, Matt and Shell Calentine, Sarah and Jeff Alwine, and Nick Wiesjahn; Robert (Rhonda) Wiesjahn and Jennifer Wiesjahn; seven great-great-nieces and nephews; and two special people who helped care for Pat these last few months, Kevin Snyder and Evie Shaw.
Preceding Pat were her parents, as well as her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Josephine (Trimboli) Wiesjahn; and sister and brother-in-law, Lois (Wiesjahn) and Theron Hensler.
Pat's family would like to thank the 3rd floor nurses for making Pat's last few days comfortable.
Per Pat's wishes, a private ceremony will take place. Hahn Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph County Humane Society, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Pet Refuge Inc., 4626 Burnett Dr., South Bend, Indiana 46614.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.