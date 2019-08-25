|
|
Patricia JoAnn
Standridge
Aug. 10, 1933 - Aug. 11, 2019
NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Patsy JoAnn Harman (Jones-Standridge) was born to the late Frank and Fern Harman in Akron, IN, the last of 15 children. On July 25, 1954 she married David Lynn Jones and lived in the countryside and worked at Delco Electronics. In 1977, Patsy moved to the Michiana area where she met and married Bill E. Standridge (Willie) on June 14, 1981. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Fern Harman, all her siblings, both husbands, and son Robert Keith. Patsy is survived by Melanie, Randy, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Mother loved watching Wheel of Fortune and Blue Bloods, her Euchre and Liverpool cards. Her many hobbies were home interior, Tera Glass and Tupperware Parties, macrame, and any magazine she could get her hands on; any kind of bunnies were her favorite.
A Mother's Love
Knowing how much Randy loved you Mother, to spend one more day would be GREAT, I know that's what you wanted too. I see that Beautiful Mansion in the Sky, like the bouquet of Flowers the Creator picks everyday was made for You and Me. Knowing when we meet again we will be running with arms open to Hug one another. Being separated doesn't seem so blue, for side by side we both walked the Unknown Path together. I love you, I love you, I love you for being beside me. All my life you believed in me for many years and in the end you believed in me. Our love for each other was so pure as ones around us felt the magnet pulling strangers that gave us love, not even knowing them. We tried mom-ma the best we could do learning the full circle of life together. I miss making bread just for you mom-ma. Mother says don't be so blue, if you only knew I see you, your life, your dream that you have. Go now son and spread those seeds that that stranger stopped to share. All those Art Shows we did together, for now I see clearly where you were pointing. Mother is there now watching, all your seeds are sprouting, you are gold my son, even telling you were a mistake, seeing now how a mistake was a true blessing, I love you so much Randy!!! Keep looking and pointing up, for I and all that knew you are right beside you, and we shall have bread again. Now Mother sees, be well my son.
No services or memorial. All flowers and donations made to: PAY IT FORWARD BY ACTIONS!!!! HELP YOUR ELDER. We are all fighting a hard battle.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019