Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
52553 Fir Rd
Granger,, IN
Patricia Karen Chrisman


1941 - 2019
Patricia Karen Chrisman Obituary
Patricia Karen

Chrisman

Aug. 30, 1941 - Nov. 6, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - Patricia Karen Chrisman, 78, of Osceola, IN, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Holy Cross Care and Rehabilitation Center, South Bend. She was born on August 30, 1941, in Rosemont, CA, to the late Tyrus, Sr. and Frances (Zauss) Bell. On November 17, 1962, as Karen Bell, she married John Chrisman, who preceded her in death on October 3, 2010. Also preceding her in death were a sister, Mary “Kaye” Gray; three brothers, Ty, Ken, and Jerry Bell; two sisters-in-law, Gerry Bell and Mary Bell; and one brother-in-law, John Grey. Karen is survived by her three sons, Rickey (Linda) Chrisman and Larry (Laura) Chrisman both of Mishawaka, and Stephen (Kimberly) Chrisman of Osceola; seven grandchildren, Alicia (John) Jones, Jessica (Shuron) Chrisman, Stephen Jr. (Lura) Chrisman, Lindsey (Levi) Smeltzer, Lydia Chrisman, Lawson Chrisman, and Hunter Chrisman; eight great-grandchildren, Keagan Chrisman, Kayden Donovan, Chase Chrisman, Austin Chrisman, Lucas Chrisman, Mason Chrisman, and Sydney and John Jones; three brothers, Bobby Bell (Pat) of South Bend, Francis (Sandy) Bell of Royal Center, IN, and Mike (Linda) Bell of Indianapolis, IN; and many nieces and nephews. Karen worked for Target for over 10 years, before retiring. Karen and John loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas. Karen never met a slot machine she didn't like. Karen loved her dog “Arf”. She was an active member of Cursillo, loved to read, and was a loving mother and grandmother who adored her family. Karen had a faith in the Lord that she shared in word and action. Karen was always there when friends and family needed her. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, where a Rosary will be prayed at 3 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN, where friends may visit for one hour prior to the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to Cursillo. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019
