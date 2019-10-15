|
|
Patricia Kay Rossner
Dec. 30, 1949 - Oct. 6, 2019
OSCEOLA, IN - Patricia Kay (Bryant) Rossner, 69, residing in Osceola, Indiana passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born to the late Basil and Elaine (Maeyens) Bryant on December 30, 1949 in South Bend, Indiana.
Pat loved her family and always put others' needs before her own. This was no more apparent than when she became her parents' caregiver until their passing this year. Pat enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, a good book, birthday dinners at Pizza King, or watching her favorite Notre Dame team. The only thing she loved more was to spend time with her family, especially the little ones.
Pat is survived by her two children, Michelle (Steve) Kovacs and Shawn (Cindy) Rossner; her grandchildren, Joshua Kovacs, Zachary Rossner, Sabrina Pasley, Cody Pasley, and Tyler Pasley (Chelsie Vetterly); great-grandchild, Owen Michael Dee Pasley; sisters, Kathleen Bryant and Debra (Russ) Hochstetler; nieces and nephews, Sarah (Preston) Dodd, Kristin (Jeremiah Stone) Bryant, Joe (Becky)Krupp, Angela (Chuck) Wheat, and Jason Krupp; great-nieces and great-nephews: Nevan, Gabby, and Lily Dodd; Vincent Stone; Paige, Shelby, and Mara Wheat; Allison, Emma, and Chloe Krupp.
She was preceded in death by Robert Rossner; her brother, Michael Bryant and her parents, Elaine and Basil Bryant.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be donated for the care of her disabled son, Shawn Rossner at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019