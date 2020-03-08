Home

Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-2363
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
Patricia Kay Topash


1954 - 2020
Patricia Kay Topash Obituary
Patricia Kay Topash

Nov. 3, 1954 - March 5, 2020

DOWAGIAC, MI - Patricia Kay Topash, 65, of Dowagiac, MI, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Timbers of Cass County.

She was born November 3, 1954 to the late Daniel and Kathleen Topash.

Patricia is survived by her sons, John (Deborah) Topash, Darrell (Wendy) Cauffman, Jamie Goodrich, Cooter (Bobbie) Goodrich, and William (Casey) Goodrich; daughter, Linda (Bill) Goodrich-Martin; brother, Dan Topash; sisters, Linda Yazel and Gretta Pollock; grandchildren, Daniel Cauffman, Kayla Cauffman, Tom Bloss, Tim Bloss, Hannah Goodrich, Darrin Goodrich, Blaine Goodrich, Hunter Goodrich, Lee Goodrich, and Will Goodrich Jr., and 14 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Kathleen; brother, Joseph Topash; and sister, Loa Gail White.

Visitation for Patricia will be held from 5-8 pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 and 11 am on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Funeral Service will begin at Noon on Wednesday, also at Hoven Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery, Dowagiac, MI. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
