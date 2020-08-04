Patricia Kay (Fishburn) Whalen



March 5, 1941 - July 21, 2020



OSCEOLA, IN - Patricia K. Whalen, 79, of Osceola, Indiana passed away on July 21, 2020. For the last nine months she was enjoying the sunny state of Florida with her son, Jeffrey Whalen & Penny Hanson. Patricia was born on March 5, 1941 in South Bend. She was preceded in death by Russell and Amy Alice Fishburn, along with a life time companion, Michael Gillam. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Whalen (Penny), and many cousins. Patricia retired from The Elkhart Truth after 20+ years of service. She loved her gardens, watching her flowers bloom, travel, her koi pond outback, and she even gave sailing a try. Patricia had a heart of gold, she was a fighter, so loving, she would make you laugh even if she wasn't feeling well. Patricia (Mom) you will always be in our hearts. Love you.



In honoring Patricia's wishes there will be no funeral service. Her ashes will be spread next to her long time companion, Michael Gillam.





